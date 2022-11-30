Afternoon Tea Services Diversifying in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Afternoon tea services are diversifying in Japan, with hotels and restaurants offering unique items such as health-conscious food and meat dishes, not just cakes and scones.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the British tradition of enjoying afternoon tea is increasingly popular as “noon-katsu” (afternoon activity) in Japan, mainly among women.

At Nagoya Prince Hotel Sky Tower in the central city of Nagoya, a health-conscious afternoon tea set is being offered until Dec. 8.

Supervised by a nutritional science professor at Fujita Health University in the nearby city of Toyoake, the set features a 20 pct calorie cut, using a reduced amount of sugar.

The set is welcomed by female customers, who say that it causes “no feeling of guilt,” according to the hotel.

