Imperial Palace Street Opens to Public after COVID-19 Hiatus

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was opened to the public for the first time in three years Saturday, after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Imperial Household Agency is asking visitors to wear face masks and check body temperatures. The street opens to visitors between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Dec. 4.

The event began in 2014 to mark the 80th birthday of then Emperor Akihito, allowing visitors to view cherry trees and colored leaves in spring and autumn. The event was canceled five times in a row after the previous one held in autumn 2019.

This time, visitors are allowed to walk from the palace’s Sakashita-mon Gate to the Inui-mon Gate.

Early on Saturday, many visitors enjoyed winter cherry trees and autumn leaves despite the rain.

