Japan Eyes Reward Points for Electrified Vehicle Owners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry is considering creating a system to grant reward points to owners of electrified vehicles for the amounts of carbon dioxide emissions they reduce by using the vehicles.

The ministry hopes that the system will give vehicle owners an incentive to switch to electrified models and improve the fuel efficiency of their vehicles through careful driving, officials said.

The ministry plans to hold a demonstration test in fiscal 2023 starting next April, aiming to launch the system as early as fiscal 2024.

The system will cover electric vehicles, as well as gasoline-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Reward points would be granted according to the amounts of CO2 emissions the owners reduced through fuel-efficient driving and battery charging using renewable energy, compared with emissions from gasoline vehicles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]