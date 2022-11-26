Japan New COVID-19 Cases Up 34,800 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 125,387 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up some 34,800 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by eight from Friday to 303. New fatalities totaled 146.

In Tokyo, 13,569 new positive cases were recorded, up some 4,100 from a week before.

Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s own criteria fell by one from Friday to 17.

