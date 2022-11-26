Japanese, S. Korean Lawmakers Play Friendly Soccer Match

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean lawmakers played a friendly soccer match, the 12th of its kind, in Seoul on Saturday.

Four years had passed since the previous match due to the deterioration of bilateral ties and the spread of the novel coronavirus.

From Japan, 15 lawmakers participated in the day's match, held at the stadium where the opening ceremony took place for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by Japan and South Korea.

South Korea won the day's friendly match 5-3, though Japan played some catch-up.

This is the seventh defeat Japan suffered. So far, the country has won three matches and tied two.

