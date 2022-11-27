Japanese Emperor Undergoes Prostate Biopsy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito underwent a prostate biopsy at a Tokyo hospital Sunday after a recent magnetic resonance imaging scan found prostate enlargement.

"The latest examination was conducted just as a precaution, although there had been no findings of particular concern," an Imperial Household Agency official said.

According to the agency, the Emperor underwent the MRI examination Nov. 6 after the results of prostate-specific antigen tests he had taken showed a slightly worrisome trend.

He has no clear symptoms and is spending his time as usual, such as going jogging. On Saturday, he and Empress Masako attended a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Scout Association of Japan.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]