Tokyo Holds English Speaking Test for High School Applicants

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education on Sunday held its first English speaking test that forms part of the entrance examinations of metropolitan high schools.

About 76,000 students of public junior high schools in the Japanese capital took the test, introduced in hopes of developing globally competitive human resources.

At the Hibiya high school, one of the 197 test sites, junior high school third-year students with nervous looks on their faces were seen entering the school building.

In the 15-minute test, examinees spoke into a microphone on earphones to answer questions displayed on a tablet device.

The test was administered by educational service provider Benesse Corp. About 670 employees of the education board were dispatched to exam sites.

