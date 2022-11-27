Japan Reports Nearly 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 97,679 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up about 20,700 from a week before.

There were 96 fatal cases. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by five from Saturday to 308.

In Tokyo, 10,346 new infection cases were confirmed, up some 2,500 from a week before, while there were six new fatalities.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 17, unchanged from Saturday.

