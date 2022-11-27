Japan Loses to Costa Rica at Qatar World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Al Rayyan, Qatar, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan lost to Costa Rica 1-0 in a FIFA World Cup game in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Sunday, failing to follow up its historic victory over Germany in their opener Wednesday.

In the Group E game at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute, allowing his country to claim the victory after its humiliating 7-0 loss to Spain.

Costa Rica dealt a blow to Japan's bid to reach the last 16 for the second straight time. Japan will still seek its place in the knockout round in its final group-stage game with Spain on Thursday.

"It's regrettable we've lost," coach Hajime Moriyasu said. "We'll make preparations so both of our offense and defense can try many things in the game with Spain."

