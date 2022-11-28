Kishimoto Wins 1st Term as Governor of Japan's Wakayama Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Former member of Japan's House of Representatives Shuhei Kishimoto was elected governor of Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, for the first time on Sunday.

The 66-year-old independent defeated two other contenders by obtaining support from both the ruling and opposition forces in national politics.

Supported by the Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and the local chapter of the Social Democratic Party, Kishimoto capitalized on organizational power to collect votes.

During his election campaign, Kishimoto, who was a lawmaker of the Diet's lower chamber from the DPFP, pledged to focus on the promotion of agricultural and tourism industries and measures to help child-rearing.

His two contenders were Nana Honma, a 53-year-old independent rookie who used to work as a staff member of the internal affairs ministry, and Michiko Matsuzaka, a 66-year-old newcomer officially endorsed by the Japanese Communist Party.

