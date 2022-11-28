Film Director Yoichi Sai Dies at 73

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Yoichi Sai, a movie director known for works including the 2004 film "Chi to Hone" (Blood and Bones), died of bladder cancer at his home in Tokyo on Sunday. He was 73.

Born to a family of Korean origin in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, Sai worked as an assistant director in Nagisa Oshima's 1976 film "Ai no Korida" (In the Realm of the Senses) and made his debut as a film director in 1983 with "Jukkai no Mosukito" (Mosquito on the Tenth Floor).

Sai directed "Tsuki wa Docchi ni Dete Iru" (All Under the Moon), which featured foreigners living in Japan and was premiered in 1993.

Chi to Hone, starring Takeshi Kitano, gave Sai the Japan Academy Film Prize in the category of best director.

Sai also served as president of the Directors Guild of Japan from 2004 to June this year. Sai announced in January 2022 that he had cancer.

