Japan Reports 698,274 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 698,274 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by 105,261 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 24,503,839 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new cases, at 72,719, followed by Hokkaido, at 56,468, Aichi, at 45,744, Kanagawa, at 44,529, and Saitama, at 36,619.

Japan's cumulative death toll related to COVID-19 grew by 952 from a week before to 49,324.

