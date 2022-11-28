Japanese Emperor Leaves Hospital after Prostate Biopsy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito left hospital Monday morning after undergoing a prostate biopsy.

The Emperor took the tissue examination at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Sunday and stayed the night at the hospital in Bunkyo Ward of the Japanese capital.

The Imperial Household Agency will announce the result of the biopsy at a later date.

Emperor Naruhito underwent a magnetic resonance imaging test at the same hospital Nov. 6 after figures from prostate-specific antigen tests he had taken showed a slightly worrisome trend. The MRI test confirmed enlargement of his prostate.

While there were no findings of particular concern in the MRI examination, Emperor Naruhito took the biopsy just as a precaution, according to officials of the agency.

