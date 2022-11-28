Planned Bill to Seek Consideration for Free Will over Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--A planned Japanese government bill will require groups soliciting donations to give consideration not to suppress the free will of individuals or make it difficult for them to make appropriate decisions, it was learned Monday.

The government presented a draft of the bill aimed at helping people financially exploited by religious groups, such as the Unification Church, to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, the same day. The parties broadly approved the draft.

The government plans to adopt the bill at a cabinet meeting as early as Thursday and submit it to the Diet, aiming to get it enacted during the ongoing Diet session.

"We will make every effort for its enactment during the session," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of LDP executives on the day.

The consideration requirement in the draft bill reflects opposition parties' demand to ban donations by those under mind control.

