Japan Confirms 47,814 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 47,814 new COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of about 6,400 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by 14 from Sunday to 322, while 140 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 5,767 new cases were reported, up by some 1,100 from a week earlier. Seven fatalities were newly confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients rose by three from Sunday to 20.

