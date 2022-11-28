Freed Japanese Filmmaker Recalls "Hellish" Detention in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese documentary filmmaker freed earlier this month after being detained in Myanmar's Yangon in July on Monday recalled the "hellish" experience of being held by authorities there.

While Toru Kubota said that he entered Myanmar to cover charity work in Yangon, but he decided to film protests against the country's military junta after he saw lives threatened and people's freedom being taken away from them.

"I underestimated the situation (there)," Kubota said at a press conference in Tokyo. He was detained while filming a protest in Myanmar's largest city against the military junta, and sent to the city's Insein prison, where many political prisoners are held.

After he was held by Myanmar authorities, Kubota said that he was forced to be photographed while holding a banner with words instigating street protest.

While he was first interrogated in a room with air conditioning, Kubota said he was then transferred to a hell-like detention center after the authorities found that he had previously filmed the Rohingya Muslim minority, who are persecuted by the military junta.

