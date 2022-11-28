Japan to Allow Sales of COVID-Flu Test Kits to General Public

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry decided Monday to allow pharmacy and online sales of antigen test kits that enable simultaneous testing for COVID-19 and seasonal flu.

Through the move, the ministry hopes to lighten burdens on medical institutions amid concerns about a concurrent spread of COVID-19 and flu this winter.

The decision was approved at a meeting of a related expert panel the same day.

According to the ministry, there are 39 million such test kits in stock now. For the time being, the test kits will be supplied on a priority basis to medical institutions, and sales to the general public will be limited.

The government is bracing for COVID-19 and flu cases to reach 750,000 in total at a peak this winter in Japan.

