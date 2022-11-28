Red-Crowned Crane Found with Avian Flu for 1st Time in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--One red-crowned crane has been infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, the prefectural government of Hokkaido in northernmost Japan said Monday.

The wild crane infected with the H5-subtype virus was found in the city of Kushiro.

According to the Environment Ministry, this is the first time that a red-crowned crane, designated as a special national treasure in Japan, has been confirmed with avian flu.

The crane was found in a weakened state on Nov. 20 and died by Monday. Genetic testing by the National Institute for Environmental Studies confirmed the infection the same day.

At the moment, no mass deaths of wild birds have been reported in Hokkaido.

