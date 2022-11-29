22 Kids in Western Japan Sent to Hospital after Sulfur Smell

Newsfrom Japan

Toyonaka, Osaka Pref., Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-two children at an elementary school in western Japan were sent to hospital on Tuesday after a strange odor was reported at the school.

Around 9:15 a.m. (12:15 a.m. GMT), local fire authorities received an emergency call reporting a sulfur smell from a staff official at Honan Elementary School in the city of Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture. A local police station and other authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

According to the police station and other sources, 33 children complained of sickness, and 13 boys and nine girls among them were sent to hospital.

The children's symptoms are mild and no suspicious items, smells or gases have been confirmed at the school, the sources said.

A plant using sulfur is located near the school, with some local residents having been aware of the smell. But it is uncertain whether the plant is linked to the incident.

