Skymark Airlines Hit by Temporary System Failure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A system failure temporarily hit Skymark Airlines Tuesday morning, blocking automated check-in procedures at airports across Japan and making online bookings unavailable.

The glitch, which occurred in the Japanese airline's reservation management system, was fixed by 7 a.m. (10 p.m. Monday GMT), but led to delays of many flights.

According to Skymark, the system went wrong during maintenance work that started at midnight Monday.

The failure forced personnel at airports to manually check in customers.

As of noon Tuesday, the problem had affected 65 flights, including 14 that were canceled, and around 7,800 customers. Flight schedule disruptions are expected to continue at least throughout the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]