Japan Confirms 129,903 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 129,903 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, an increase of 5,900 from a week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by 12 from Monday to 334, while 228 new deaths were reported.
The northeastern prefecture of Iwate reported a record high of 2,248 new cases and neighboring Akita Prefecture posted 1,948 new cases, also a record high.
In Tokyo, 14,680 new cases were reported, a rise of some 1,900 from a week before. Eleven fatalities were newly confirmed. The number of severely ill patients fell by two from Monday to 18.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]