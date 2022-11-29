Japanese Sociologist Miyadai Seriously Injured in Knife Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sociologist Shinji Miyadai was seriously injured after being attacked by a knife-wielding man at a college campus in western Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Miyadai, a 63-year-old professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University, was cut in the neck and back at a TMU campus in Hachioji, but the injuries are apparently not life-threatening, sources familiar with the police investigation said.

The police are investigating the incident as a case of attempted murder.

A man punched Miyadai's head from behind and cut him with what is believed to be a knife near his neck, before running away on foot, according to the police and other sources.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s to 30s, around 180 centimeters tall and wearing a dark jacket and black pants.

