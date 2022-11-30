Crown Prince Akishino Happy about In-Person Exchanges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino underlined the significance of in-person exchanges with the people he was able to resume in spring this year after a hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I strongly feel the importance of actually meeting the people," the Crown Prince said at a press conference in Tokyo ahead of his 57th birthday Wednesday. "I'm very glad," he said, referring to the resumption of his regional trips.

The Crown Prince also said he is still working on standards for refuting fake news.

At last year's birthday press conference, he stressed the need to create such standards amid a barrage of incorrect magazine reports and social media posts about the marriage in October last year of his eldest daughter, former Princess Mako, to commoner Kei Komuro.

At the latest press conference, the Crown Prince said that "it is necessary to send accurate information in a timely manner."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]