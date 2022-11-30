LDP Lawmaker's Group Allegedly Underreported Political Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--A political group headed by lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party allegedly underreported revenues in annual political funds reports, it was learned Wednesday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad interviewed the No. 1 state-paid secretary to Sonoura, 50, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, on suspicion that the group excluded from the reports some income from sales of political fundraising party tickets, informed sources said.

The squad is investigating whether Sonoura was aware of the misconduct, which is believed to constitute a violation the political funds control law, according to the sources.

"I didn't recognize the underreporting," Sonoura told a news conference Wednesday. "I left things to the secretary too much."

At the political group to manage funds, the secretary is in charge of accounting and administers its office.

