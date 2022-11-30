Laws Not Allowing Same-Sex Marriage Ruled in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court Wednesday found that provisions in the Civil Code and the family register law that do not recognize same-sex marriage are in a state of unconstitutionality.

Tokyo District Court ruled in favor of plaintiffs who argued that the provisions violate the constitutional principles of equality under law and freedom of marriage.

In the case, eight people living in Tokyo, the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and Germany sought damages from the government of a total of 9 million yen, or 1 million yen for each plaintiff including one man who has died.

The provisions "cannot be said to be reasonable in light of the dignity of individuals and are in a state of unconstitutionality," Presiding Judge Momoko Ikehara said.

