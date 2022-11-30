Japan in Talks with U.S. to Purchase Tomahawk Cruise Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is in talks with the United States to purchase up to 500 U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles by fiscal 2027, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

The Japanese government is considering introducing Tomahawk missiles as part of efforts to acquire counterstrike capabilities against enemy bases, the sources said.

Tomahawks have a range of over 1,000 kilometers and can be fired from land or sea. Featuring a GPS system, the missiles are capable of surgical strikes.

The U.S. military first used the missiles in combat during the 1991 Gulf War. They were recently used for U.S. strikes in Syria.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden are believed to have discussed Tokyo's plan to acquire Tomahawk missiles at a summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Nov. 13.

