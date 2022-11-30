Japan Confirms 138,116 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 138,116 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of about 5,000 from a week before.

There were 342 severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country, a rise of eight from Tuesday, while 183 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 14,399 new cases were reported, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures, an increase of some 1,500 from a week before.

Fourteen new fatalities were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients rose by one from Tuesday to 19.

Tokyo was followed by Hokkaido, at 9,659 new cases, and Aichi Prefecture, at 9,241.

