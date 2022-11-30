Japan Warns Experts on Threat of Cyberattacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government issued a warning to national security-related experts Wednesday over cyberattacks aiming to steal information.

The National Police Agency and the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, or NISC, alerted academics such as university professors, think tank researchers and media personnel about the threat.

Police have confirmed dozens of such attacks nationwide since 2019.

In the cyberattacks, hackers posing as experts or staff at real think tanks send victims emails on requests for speeches or interviews. In their correspondence, hackers send links that they claim to be resources but that install malware when clicked.

Once computers are infected with the malware, hackers will be able to view and steal saved files and emails. While most attacks fail as targets can identify suspicious emails, there have been cases in which people have suffered malware infections.

