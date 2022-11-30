Kishida Offers Condolences on Death of Ex-China Pres. Jiang Zemin
Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday offered his condolences to the Chinese government and the people of China over the death of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.
In a message of condolence sent to sitting President Xi Jinping, Kishida mentioned Jiang's visit to Japan in 1998, which was the first official visit to the country by a Chinese president.
Kishida noted that the late Chinese leader not only promoted economic reform to contribute to his country's development but also played an important role in Japan-China relations.
