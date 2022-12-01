Japan Emperor, Empress Meet Mongolian Pres. at Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako met with visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor, during the 30-minute meeting, touched on the 50th anniversary of Japan-Mongolia diplomatic relations this year, saying, "I hope the two countries' friendly ties will develop further thanks to your visit to Japan."

The Mongolian president said he is very happy to be able to visit Japan in such an important year and meet the Emperor and Empress.

Referring to Emperor Naruhito's visit to Mongolia in 2007 when he was Crown Prince, the president said the visit was so wonderful that people in Mongolia still talk about it today.

On Thursday evening, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako went to a concert of the Mongolian State Morin Khuur Ensemble in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward together with the Mongolian president and his wife. When he visited Mongolia, the Emperor played the viola with the orchestra.

