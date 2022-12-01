Japan Govt Submits Bill to Rescue Victims of Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government submitted a bill to parliament Thursday to rescue victims of large-sum donations to organizations after questionable practices involving the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church came to light.

The government aims to enact the bill before the current parliamentary session ends on Dec. 10.

The bill covers individual donations to religious and other organizations, banning acts that make individuals feel that they must donate by citing what the entities claim to be supernatural forces.

Victims compelled to donate due to such acts will be able to cancel their donations within 10 years of concluding them and three years of becoming aware of the situation.

It also prohibits organizations from demanding that individuals procure funds for donations by taking out loans or selling business facilities and homes necessary for living.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]