Japan Records 117,778 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 117,778 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of about 60,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by three from Wednesday to 339, while 194 deaths were newly reported.

In Tokyo, 12,332 new cases were confirmed, a rise of some 6,700 from a week before. Twenty-one new deaths were reported. The number of severely ill patients rose by one from Wednesday to 20.

