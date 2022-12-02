Japan Reaches Last 16 of Soccer World Cup in Qatar

Newsfrom Japan

Doha, Qatar, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan reached the last 16 of the soccer World Cup in Qatar with its dramatic victory over Spain, the 2010 World Cup champion, in their final group-stage game Thursday.

Japan qualified for the FIFA World Cup round of 16 for the second straight time, becoming the first Asian team to achieve such a milestone.

In the Group E game in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Thursday, Japan pulled off a 2-1 upset win over Spain and finished at the top of the group.

Japan will face Croatia, which took second place in the previous 2018 World Cup in Russia, in a round of 16 match, aiming to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time.

