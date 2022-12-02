No Abnormalities Found in Japan Emperor Naruhito's Prostate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency said Friday that no abnormalities have been found in a prostate biopsy taken from Emperor Naruhito.

While the Emperor does not have any subjective symptoms, his condition will continue to be monitored.

According to the agency, 62-year-old Emperor Naruhito was hospitalized overnight from Sunday at the University of Tokyo Hospital for the biopsy, taken as a precaution after a magnetic resonance imaging test taken at the same hospital on Nov. 6 showed an enlargement of his prostate.

The Emperor underwent the MRI test following a slightly concerning trend found in a prostate-specific antigen test that he had taken.

In 2007, Emperor Naruhito, then Crown Prince, underwent surgery to remove a polyp in his duodenum.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]