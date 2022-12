Author Sagawa, Known for Cannibalism in Paris, Dies at 73

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese author Issei Sagawa, known for his act of cannibalism in Paris, died of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital Nov. 24. He was 73.

A native of Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, Sagawa was arrested in France in 1981 for killing and subjecting to cannibalism a Dutch woman while staying in Paris to study. He was later deported to Japan.

He wrote such books as "Kiri no Naka."

Playwright Juro Kara received the prestigious Akutagawa literary award for his novel based on the incident, "Sagawa-kun Kara no Tegami."

