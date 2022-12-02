Kishida Tops Japan Party Leaders' Political Income Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, raised the most political funds among leaders of the country's seven major political parties in 2021, according to their funds reports.

Kishida raised 229.26 million yen in political funds last year, making him the only party leader to earn more than 100 million yen. An LDP president topped the rankings for the eighth straight year.

His political income increased by over 70 million yen from the previous year. He raised 128.42 million yen through eight political fundraisers and other projects, while earning 69.98 million yen through donations.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, was a distant second, raising 72.52 million yen in 2021, up by over 50 million yen from the previous year.

Tamaki rose one position on the rankings from 2020. His total included 40 million yen in grants from the DPFP and 24.35 million yen in donations. Of the donations, 10.79 million yen came from individuals, higher than the amount of individual donations received by Kishida.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]