Japan Records 109,596 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 109,596 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a decrease of some 9,200 from a week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by 10 from Thursday to 349, while 168 deaths were newly reported.
In Tokyo, 11,244 new cases were confirmed, a decrease of some 1,700 from a week before and the first week-on-week decline in eight days.
The Japanese capital reported 13 new COVID-19 fatalities. There were 20 patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Thursday.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]