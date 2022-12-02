Kishida Denies Report on Possible Coalition with DPFP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday denied a Jiji Press report that his Liberal Democratic Party is considering adding the Democratic Party for the People to its ruling coalition with Komeito.

"I'm not aware of it, and I'm not considering (such a move) myself," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told reporters in the Diet that he has "never been informed" of such a move.

Speaking to reporters separately, DPFP chief Yuichiro Tamaki also denied the report. "I'm not aware at all," he said.

END

