Half of Pregnant Women in Japan Negative about COVID-19 Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--About half of pregnant women in Japan are reluctant to receive COVID-19 vaccinations due chiefly to concerns over side effects, a survey led by the National Center for Child Health and Development showed Saturday.

"We want pregnant women to decide whether to receive novel coronavirus vaccine shots based on accurate information to prepare for a possible eighth wave of infections" in Japan, an official involved in the survey said.

The Tokyo-based center and others conducted the online survey in the summer of 2021, covering 10,000 women, including pregnant women. Valid responses came from 7,327.

In the survey, 51.1 pct of pregnant women said that they do not want to receive vaccinations or they plan to decide whether to be vaccinated after seeing further developments.

Those who have not received COVID-19 shots but wish to be inoculated accounted for 35.6 pct of pregnant women.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]