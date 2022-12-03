Kishida Voices Resolve to Promote Women's Economic Independence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that women's economic independence is a key part of the "new capitalism" initiative led by him, expressing his government's resolve to continue working on the promotion of women's empowerment.

In an address at the sixth conference of the World Assembly for Women, or WAW!, held in Tokyo by the Japanese government, Kishida also stressed the importance of reflecting women's perspectives in government policies.

Elsewhere in the address, Kishida touched on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said that numerous barbarous acts committed by Russian soldiers, including sexual violence against women, have been reported.

Then, the prime minister said, "Japan will give an eye to every woman in the world and work on protecting women's rights and elevating their abilities" through the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the UN Women.

Kishida also said he will lead efforts to have more men get involved in gender-related actions.

