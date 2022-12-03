Japan to Offer 27-M.-Dollar Additional Aid to Moldova

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday his country will provide 27 million dollars in additional aid to Moldova as the European country has been affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida pledged to offer the aid for use in health, food, energy and other areas when he held talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Tokyo.

Also on Saturday, the prime minister held talks with Gudni Johannesson, president of Iceland. They discussed the situations in Ukraine and East Asia and confirmed that their countries will work together to maintain the international order based on the rule of law.

Sandu and Johannesson visited Japan to attend the sixth conference of the World Assembly for Women, or WAW!, held in Tokyo on Saturday.

