Japan to Allow Drone Flights in Urban Areas from Mon.

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's revised civil aeronautics law will take effect Monday, allowing drone flights beyond pilots' line of sight above residential areas including urban districts.

The law revision is expected to lead to full-fledged utilization of drones by a wide range of industries, especially the logistics industry facing labor shortages, prompting many related companies to prepare to make use of drones in their future services.

Drones are currently allowed to fly over urban areas only when operators and others can monitor them visually.

The revised law will relax these regulations, opening the way for so-called Level 4 drone flights, in which operators fly drones in airspace above urban areas even outside their line of sight, the highest level of the country's four-tier drone flight operation scale.

Operators are required to obtain aircraft certificates and pilot qualifications. They also need to gain advance permissions about safety measures from the land minister for each drone flight operation.

