Japan Confirms 109,825 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 109,825 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a decrease of about 15,000 from a week before.

There were 341 severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country, a fall of eight from Friday, while 155 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 13,321 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported, down by 248 from a week before.

Confirmed daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo fell week on week for the second consecutive day.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 16. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 20, unchanged from Friday.

