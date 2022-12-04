DPFP to Put Policies First in Cooperating with Other Parties: Tamaki

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Pref., Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, chief of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, on Saturday stressed his party's policy-oriented stance in cooperating with other parties, in response to a Jiji Press report about the party's possible participation in the coalition government.

"We as a party have decided to cooperate beyond the boundaries of ruling and opposition parties by putting policies first," Tamaki told reporters in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan. "That's the approach we have been and will be taking."

At the same time, Tamaki once again denied the report that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering adding the DPFP to its ruling coalition with Komeito. "Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denied the report and we're also not aware (of the reported move)," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, avoided making a direct comment on the DPFP's possible participation in the coalition government. But he said, "We have to recognize the fact that the DPFP is a party that has been making choices very close to the ruling camp in parliamentary affairs."

