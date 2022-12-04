Ex-Nursery Teachers Nabbed over Assaults of Kids in Shizuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Susono, Shizuoka Pref., Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested three former teachers of the Sakura Hoikuen nursery school in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Sunday over alleged physical punishment against children.

Arrested on suspicion of committing assaults upon children, including holding them upside down by their feet and pushing their faces, in June this year are Sachi Miura, 30, Kaori Komatsu, 38, and Rie Hattori, 39.

The police have not revealed whether the three, who quit the school after the problem came to light, have admitted to the charges.

From around 8 a.m. Sunday (11 p.m. Saturday GMT), about 20 investigators from the Shizuoka prefectural police department searched the private nursery school in the presence of the head of the facility to cart off boxes of relevant materials in hope of finding out the truth of the alleged assaults against children, which may have been committed on a continuous basis.

According to the Susono municipal government and other sources, the three nursery teachers imposed physical punishment on multiple children in the 1-year-olds' class in June-August this year. Their alleged assaults also included hitting children with binders and straw mats.

