No Tsunami Expected for Japan after Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Tokyo/Jakarta, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday no tsunami is expected for Japan after a major volcanic eruption that occurred on the island of Java, Indonesia, in the morning the same day.

The agency presented the view after carefully monitoring the situation, initially warning that if a tsunami was generated as a result of the eruption, it was feared to reach the Miyakojima-Yaeyama region in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Sunday afternoon.

After the latest eruption of Mount Semeru, more than 90 local residents evacuated, while no death or injury has been reported. The height of the ash column observed was 1,500 meters above the peak, according to local media.

The 3,676-meter-high volcano is the highest mountain on the island of Java. When it erupted on Dec. 4 last year, volcanic fumes hit a village at the foot of the mountain, killing more than 50 people and forcing thousands to evacuate.

