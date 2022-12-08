Japan Expert Stresses Importance of Hiroshima Nuke Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese international relations professor Yoko Iwama has underlined the significance of a two-day international meeting for a world without nuclear weapons set to open in Hiroshima on Saturday.

The International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons, or IGEP, created at the initiative of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will hold its first meeting in the western Japan city devastated by a U.S. atomic bombing toward the end of World War II in 1945.

The group has 15 members from Japan and abroad, including Chair Takashi Shiraishi, chancellor of the Prefectural University of Kumamoto, and Gustavo Zlauvinen, who served as president of the 10th review conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in August this year. It also has U.S., Russian and Chinese experts.

Iwama, professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, said in a recent interview that in its war in Ukraine, Russia has taken actions that shake the nuclear order under the NPT.

The IGEP "must first reaffirm the norm of not allowing any threat or use of nuclear weapons and issue a strong message on that," she said.

