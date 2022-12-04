Japan Confirms 88,752 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 88,752 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a decrease of some 8,800 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by 12 from Saturday to 353, and 103 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 10,454 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported Sunday, with the daily count rising by 108 from a week before.

Fourteen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria, stood at 22, up by two from the previous day.

