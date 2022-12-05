Ex-Head of Shizuoka Nursery Accused of Keeping Abuse Secret

Newsfrom Japan

Susono, Shizuoka Pref., Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, filed a criminal complaint Monday against the head of a local nursery school for allegedly asking staff to keep assaults on children secret.

Three former teachers at the Sakura Hoikuen school were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of committing assaults on children, including holding them upside down by their feet and hitting their heads.

Toshihiko Sakurai, the nursery head, was aware of such assaults as of late August but attempted to conceal the misconduct by asking school staff to write pledges to keep them secret in late October, according to the city government.

Sakurai's behavior, such as making staff write pledges, was "malicious," Susono Mayor Harukaze Murata told a news conference after filing the criminal complaint. "We strongly hope that (police) will open an investigation."

An investigation by the school itself detected 15 cases of such inappropriate acts by the three former teachers of the 1-year-olds' class. The three have quit after being punished by the school.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]