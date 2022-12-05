Japanese Companies Adopting English to Lure Foreign Engineers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of companies in Japan, especially information-technology firms, are adopting English as their official language to attract foreign workers amid shortages of IT engineers.

According to RareJob Inc. <6096>, a provider of online English conversation lessons, the number of companies that introduced the firm's English learning services in April-October surged 45 pct from a year earlier.

When the novel coronavirus pandemic prompted companies to hold more online meetings with workers at their overseas bases, they have found it necessary to improve employees' English skills, a RareJob official said.

Money Forward Inc. <3994>, which offers cloud-based accounting services, plans to make English the official language for its development unit in 2024.

Expecting it will need to hire engineers from around the world, the company has started to use English in internal documents and communications so non-Japanese speaking employees can exercise their abilities without language barriers.

